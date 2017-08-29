Bridgeport News: Fire On Beechwood Avenue

10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were on a call on Beechwood Avenue when they noticed smoke near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Norman Street and radioed the Emergency Communication Center. They then made sure everyone got out of the home at 158 Beechwood Avenue. There was heavy fire on the second and third floors. Firefighters made entry into the apartments and reported everyone had safely made it out. Within fifteen minutes firefighters had the bulk of the fire out. There were no reported injuries but I did see EMS checking a few residents to make sure they were okay. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.