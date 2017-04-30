Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: You’re Going To Need A Caution Sign For That Caution Sign

Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating this one car rollover accident in the 2600 block of North Avenue.  The car hit a lighted  safety sign the new fencing workers installed around the Mountain Grove Cemetery.  Firefighters had to assist the driver out of the car, no word on injuries.

One thought on "Bridgeport News: You're Going To Need A Caution Sign For That Caution Sign"

