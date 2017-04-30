Bridgeport News: You’re Going To Need A Caution Sign For That Caution Sign

2:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating this one car rollover accident in the 2600 block of North Avenue. The car hit a lighted safety sign the new fencing workers installed around the Mountain Grove Cemetery. Firefighters had to assist the driver out of the car, no word on injuries.
Most likely the town screwed up and installed it improperly/ in an unsafe way. Hence causing an accident.