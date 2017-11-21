Fairfield News: Improvements To Owen Fish Park

#Fairfield CT–The Stratfield Village Association (SVA) held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 11 am at Lt. Owen Fish Park, 1401 Stratfield Road, to celebrate a number of improvements to the park which were all privately funded through the SVA, including:

• A new toddler playground (the old one was removed over a year ago and not replaced)

• Over $10,000 in renovated and updated bathroom facilities

• A new trash/dumpster corral

• A new, almost mile-long walking trail through the woods behind Lt. Owen Fish Park which connects to the park

The new walking trails were dedicated to long-time Stratfield-area resident and WWII Veteran Ed Crowley. The SVA worked with the Fairfield American Legion Post143 (which is located in Lt. Owen Fish Park) selected Mr. Crowley as the honoree. Mr. Crowley and his family were in attendance at this ribbon-cutting/dedication event. First Selectman Mike Tetreau, members of Fairfield’s State Delegation, RTM members and town officials who assisted with the park upgrades, including Parks and Recreation Commission members, SVA board members, and Veterans from the Lt. Owen Fish Memorial Post 143 were in attendance. State Senator Tony Hwang presented a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly that honored Mr. Crowley’s accomplishments.