Fairfield News: Burr Mansion Turned Into A Winter Wonderland

#Fairfield CT– The historic Burr Mansion located at 739 Old Post Road was turned in to a winter wonderland but only until this Sunday. Saturday you can and your child can enjoy an old-fashioned tea at the mansion.

To quote their website: “Each year volunteers transform the historic Burr Homestead in Fairfield into a spectacular celebration of Christmas. Visitors can enjoy a cup hot cider as they meander through the newly renovated mansion and view the rooms designed by local interior decorators and artists. Exquisite trees, wreaths, and decorative items throughout are for sale, as well as custom-made, one-of-a-kind live wreaths. The Holiday Boutique is an annual favorite, offering festive gifts and ornaments. Bring the kids to visit Santa! They can have their photo taken while they read him their list. All the proceeds go to our 2017 beneficiary, Bridgeport Rescue Mission”.

Vist their website four hours and pricing: http://www.fairfieldchristmastreefestival.org/