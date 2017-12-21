Bridgeport, CT- For the Holidays, Bridgeport Animal Control is shining the light on companions patiently waiting for their forever homes. Bridgeport Animal Control is also sharing the four easy steps necessary for animal adoption. There are currently 38 dogs and two cats in need of a home. With the gift giving season underway, now is the perfect time to apply for animal adoption and change the life of a pet in need right here in Bridgeport.

Steps to Adopting a Pet at BPT Animal Control:

Meet the pets! Bridgeport Animal Control is open Monday through Saturday 10am-4pm. Complete the Application Process. You will need to complete a written application, available online and provide proof of home ownership (mortgage statement, tax bill, etc.) or a notarized letter from your landlord if you rent. If you already have dogs, complete a meet and greet with the dog you are looking to adopt. Bring $75.00 cash or check and submit all paperwork. BPT Animal Control will transport the pet to a veterinarian to get spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated prior to going home!

For more information on animal adoption or to see the pets currently available, go to Bridgeportct.gov/AnimalControl.