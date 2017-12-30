Bridgeport Police Statement On Fatal Hit And Run

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on the 600 block of Sylvan Ave at approximately 8:10pm on Dec 29th. Nathaniel Dubose, 66, of Bridgeport was walking on Sylvan Ave when he was struck by grey or silver car travelling south on Sylvan Ave. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Mr. Dubose, who sustained severe head trauma, was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital by medics where he died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is continuing. Officer John Perry is the lead investigator. It is the 10th traffic death in Bridgeport in 2017.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information on the responsible car and/or the operator is asked to call 203 576-TIPS (8477) or the Traffic Division 203 576-7640.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)