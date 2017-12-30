Fairfield Chamber Evenings Of Wellness

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host its

third lecture in the new 2017-2018 series of eight “Evenings of Wellness” on January 10, 2018.

This lecture topic is: Help Your Child Become a Great Sleeper.

The lecture will be led by, Lynelle M. Schneeberg, PsyD. She is a licensed clinical

psychologist who recently joined the Division of Sleep Medicine at Connecticut Children’s

Medical Center. Dr. Schneeberg graduated summa cum laude with a Doctorate of Psychology

and a specialization in Behavioral Medicine from the University of Denver. As a Diplomat of

the American Board of Sleep Medicine, she is also one of the few clinical psychologists in the

country who is board certified in Sleep Medicine (There are only 200). Dr. Schneeberg is

currently the Director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at Connecticut Children’s

Sleep Center. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the

American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Connecticut Psychological Association and the

Society of Behavioral Medicine.

Attendees will learn about:

 What are some of the causes of childhood insomnia?

 What are some solutions to help your children sleep?

 How do I practically implement these?

The Norma Pfriem Breast Center and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce cordially invites its

membership, and the public, to hear the most current and up-to- date information on this

important topic.

 Date: January 10, 2018

 Location: The Norma Pfriem Breast Center

 Address: 111 Beach Road, 2 nd floor, Fairfield, CT 06824

 Time: 6:00-7:00PM

 Tickets: Free

 Open to the Public

 RSVP: January 9, 2018. Limited Seating

To reserve a seat: Call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255- 1011.

This press release is made possible by: