Fairfield Chamber Evenings Of Wellness

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host its
third lecture in the new 2017-2018 series of eight “Evenings of Wellness” on January 10, 2018.
This lecture topic is: Help Your Child Become a Great Sleeper.
The lecture will be led by, Lynelle M. Schneeberg, PsyD. She is a licensed clinical
psychologist who recently joined the Division of Sleep Medicine at Connecticut Children’s
Medical Center. Dr. Schneeberg graduated summa cum laude with a Doctorate of Psychology
and a specialization in Behavioral Medicine from the University of Denver. As a Diplomat of
the American Board of Sleep Medicine, she is also one of the few clinical psychologists in the
country who is board certified in Sleep Medicine (There are only 200). Dr. Schneeberg is
currently the Director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at Connecticut Children’s
Sleep Center. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the
American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Connecticut Psychological Association and the
Society of Behavioral Medicine.
Attendees will learn about:
What are some of the causes of childhood insomnia?
What are some solutions to help your children sleep?
How do I practically implement these?
The Norma Pfriem Breast Center and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce cordially invites its
membership, and the public, to hear the most current and up-to- date information on this
important topic.
Date: January 10, 2018
Location: The Norma Pfriem Breast Center
Address: 111 Beach Road, 2 nd floor, Fairfield, CT 06824
Time: 6:00-7:00PM
Tickets: Free
Open to the Public
RSVP: January 9, 2018. Limited Seating
To reserve a seat: Call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255- 1011.
