Trumbull News: Fight Causes Scare At Trumbull Mall

3:40pm–#Trumbull CT– A fight at Macy’s in the Trumbull Westfield Mall at 5065 Main Street sent customers and employees running. There was a report of four males fighting in the walkway between the jewelry and makeup sending merchandise on the counter crashing to the ground. Witnesses told me they thought it was gunfire and hid. One employee called the police for the reports of shots fired and she said she was hiding in a changing room. Bridgeport Police was also called to the scene for back up for shots fired but once it was determined no shots were fired their services were canceled. Fairfield Police K-9 was also called but it was determined that there was nothing for them to track off of so they too were canceled. Multiple witnesses told me that a firearm was displayed which could have fueled the calls of shots fired. There were no were no reported injuries.