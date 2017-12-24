Connecticut State Police Holiday Enforcement

#MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 24, 2017): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal
patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout this Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at
12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/22/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday 12/26/2017.
Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and
injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/22/17 to 12/24/17 7:30 a.m.
SPEEDING violations: 242
SEATBELT violations: 10
All moving violations: 586
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 19
ACCIDENTS investigated: 279
w/injury: 29
fatality: 0
Motorist Assists: 188
Total calls for service: 3332
2016 stats are from 12/22/2016 12:01 a.m. through 12/26/2016 11:59 p.m.:
Speeding: 579
Seatbelt: 50
All Moving violations: 1,596
(including following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)
DUI arrests: 47
Accidents: 528
w/injury: 58
serious injury: 1
fatality: 4
Motorist Assists: 436
(flat tires, broken down and disabled vehicles)
Total calls for service: 8,046
