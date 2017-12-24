Connecticut State Police Holiday Enforcement

#MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 24, 2017): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal

patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout this Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at

12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/22/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday 12/26/2017.

Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and

injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/22/17 to 12/24/17 7:30 a.m.

SPEEDING violations: 242

SEATBELT violations: 10

All moving violations: 586

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 19

ACCIDENTS investigated: 279

w/injury: 29

fatality: 0

Motorist Assists: 188

Total calls for service: 3332

2016 stats are from 12/22/2016 12:01 a.m. through 12/26/2016 11:59 p.m.:

Speeding: 579

Seatbelt: 50

All Moving violations: 1,596

(including following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

DUI arrests: 47

Accidents: 528

w/injury: 58

serious injury: 1

fatality: 4

Motorist Assists: 436

(flat tires, broken down and disabled vehicles)

Total calls for service: 8,046

