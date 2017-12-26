Southport News: Fire Destroy’s Home

#FAIRFIELD, CT, 12/26/2016: On Monday morning at 03:28 AM, Fairfield’s Emergency Communications Center received a call for a reported house on fire at 459 Morehouse Lane in the Southport section of Fairfield. The caller reported that there was a fire in the house and that all the occupants had escaped. During the families’ escape, one occupant jumped from a second floor window sustaining minor injuries. The first three firefighters arrived on scene under the command of LT Philip Higgins within ten minutes of notification. Upon arrival, firefighting crews found heavy fire involvement of the residence. All available on-duty personnel and equipment were called to the scene under the direction of Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood. The Westport Fire Department was special called to scene to assist in establishing a water supply down the long and narrow roadway. The Bridgeport Fire Department provided station coverage during this incident.

At the time of the fire, seven occupants were asleep in the residence. Two occupants were transported to a local hospital with injuries by American Medical Response. Firefighting crews currently remain on the scene, and the Fire Prevention Division will be conducting the investigation. The Red Cross and the Milford Fire Department Canteen also responded to provide assistance to both the family and responders during the night’s frigid temperatures. “We would like all our residents to test their smoke alarms and please be attentive to open flames, candle usage and fire places during this holiday season”, says Chief Denis McCarthy.