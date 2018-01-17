Bridgeport News: Firefighters Fight Stubborn Fire

1:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were dispatched to 1268 Pembroke Street for smoke in the building. The structure is a 3 story brick building with a store on the first floor and residential units above. Smoke was found on the first floor and firefighters searched for the source of the fire. It was in the walls between the first and second floor and spreading quickly. Four alarms were called and surrounding towns provided mutual aid to cover the empty fire stations in Bridgeport due to this fire. Over fifty Bridgeport Firefighters were on scene opening walls and attacking hot spots. Firefighters removed a family dog and the tenants of the building are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The health department was called to assist the damaged store. There were no reported injuries.