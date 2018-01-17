Fairfield News: Fairfield Cops Need Your Help

On 11/19/17, Fairfield Police received multiple reports from customers informing them that their wallets and/or cash had been removed from their handbags while shopping. Some wallets were later found together in the parking lot where it was discovered that cash was missing. The incidents occurred at the Stop and Shop grocery stores and at Whole Foods. Similar incidents occurred in Westport with the same suspect.

Below is a surveillance image of the suspect and his vehicle captured while at Stop and Shop. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject pictured below is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254- 4840, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637).