12:37am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call for shots fired on Newfield Avenue, the caller heard two shots but did not see anything. A few minutes later police received a call from the corner store at Newfield and Revere that a man stumbled inside the store and then collapsed. The victim was then carried out and transported to Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle. There was no word where the man’s condition nor where on his body he was shot.