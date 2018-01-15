Fairfield News: Home Depot Larceny

#Fairfield CT–On 12/12/17, Fairfield Police received a report of a shoplifting that occurred at the Home Depot. The suspect pictured below is believed to have taken three(3) NEST thermostats, and two(2) RING wireless video doorbells valued at $1,173.48. The suspect handed the cashier a prepaid phone-card, grabbed the bagged items, and then ran out of the store into the white vehicle seen in the surveillance photo.

Below is a surveillance image of the suspect and his vehicle captured while at Home Depot at the time of the theft. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject pictured below is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637).