Wrong Way Driver Hits Trooper–Thought She Was In Jersey

#Darien CT– Just before 1pm state police began receiving numerous calls for a wrong way driver on I-95 going north in the southbound lanes near exit 5. Police received numerous calls for near misses. Trooper Santiago observed the suspect vehicle and was able to avoid a head-on collision but was sideswiped by the suspect’s vehicle near exit 12 in Darien. Both the vehicle and cruiser suffered heavy damage. Neither the trooper nor the suspect, Ashton Steen, 27 of 87 Holmes Avenue in Darien. Steen admitted to consuming alcohol and believed she was in New Jersey. After failing field sobriety tests she was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Driving the wrong way and DUI. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20th.