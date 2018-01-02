Connecticut State Troopers Warn of Scam Using “Connecticut State Police” Name

#Middletown, CT (January 2, 2018): Connecticut State Troopers warn residents of a scam using the “Connecticut State Police” name. The Connecticut State Police has learned that the Connecticut State Police name is being used in an attempt to fraudulently obtain money from victims. A victim was contacted by an unknown person claiming that a personal check written by the victim, made payable to the Connecticut State Police, bounced. The unknown person provided the victim a “case number” and claimed that the alleged bad check was in reference to a payday loan. The unknown person informed the victim that payment was now owed for the “bounced check.” The Connecticut State Police does not process payday loans and offers residents tips should they receive a similar call:

*If you did not write a check to the Connecticut State Police do not provide any information and hang up.

*If you did write a check, do not provide any information and hang up. Directly contact the unit you would have

written the check to and confirm the status of your check. Some of the units include, but are not limited to,

Connecticut State Police Reports & Records, Fingerprints, Criminal Records (background check) or the Special

Licensing & Firearms Unit (pistol permits & guard cards).

*Do not call any phone numbers provided by the scammer.

*Do not visit any websites provided by the scammer.

*Do not send emails to email addresses provided by the scammer.

*Do not provide credit/debit card information, bank account information, purchase money cards/gift cards and

provide the card and PIN number, or wire money.

For more fraud safety tips and information please visit the Federal Trade Commission website:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0060-10- things-you- can-do- avoid-fraud

