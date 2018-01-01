Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

CT State Police Stats

MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 31, 2017): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal
patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout New Year’s weekend. The increased patrols began at
12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/29/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Monday 01/01/2018.
Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and
injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 12/31/17 7:30 a.m.

SPEEDING violations: 379
SEATBELT violations: 15
All moving violations: 857
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 14
ACCIDENTS investigated:   325
w/injury: 33
fatality: 2
Motorist Assists: 264
Total calls for service: 4,082
2016 New Year’s weekend stats from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 01/02/2017 11:59 p.m. are below:
Accidents:              276
w/injury:         34
serious injury: 0
fatality:          2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities
DUI arrests:            34
Speeding:               705
Seatbelt:                 15
All Moving violations:  1,800
Motorist Assists:   270
Total calls for service:   6987

