CT State Police Stats

MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 31, 2017): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal

patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout New Year’s weekend. The increased patrols began at

12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/29/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Monday 01/01/2018.

Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and

injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 12/31/17 7:30 a.m.

SPEEDING violations: 379

SEATBELT violations: 15

All moving violations: 857

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 14

ACCIDENTS investigated: 325

w/injury: 33

fatality: 2

Motorist Assists: 264

Total calls for service: 4,082

2016 New Year’s weekend stats from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 01/02/2017 11:59 p.m. are below:

Accidents: 276

w/injury: 34

serious injury: 0

fatality: 2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities

DUI arrests: 34

Speeding: 705

Seatbelt: 15

All Moving violations: 1,800

Motorist Assists: 270

Total calls for service: 6987

This press release was made possible by: