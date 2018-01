Jerry Mercado is wanted for ESCAPE from a Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on 1/7/18. Anyone with any information regarding this escapee, or may know his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Squad at 860-534- 1000, the Department of Correction Parole Fugitive Unit at 860- 250-2858, any Police Department at 911 or text TIP711 with the information to 274637.