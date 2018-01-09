Norwalk News: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Norwalk CT–On January 8, 2017, at 10:11pm Patrol Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in front of 789 Connecticut Avenue. Arriving officers found two cars in the roadway with extensive damage. Two male occupants were found to be decreased in the vehicle and one male occupant was found with serious injuries in the other vehicle. The Norwalk Fire Department extricated all three males, one of which was transported to the Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service. Connecticut Avenue remained closed for several hours while Norwalk Police Accident Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Connecticut Avenue and had a head-on type collision. The deceased male’s names are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin. Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035.

This press release is made possible by: