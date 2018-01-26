Fairfield News: Statewide Flu Vaccination Day

#FAIRFIELD, Connecticut – The Fairfield Health Department will be participating in Statewide Flu Vaccination Day and are urging all Fairfield residents to get a flu shot and be a Kung Flu Fighter. As flu season starts to peak here in CT, the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months.

Statewide Flu Vaccination Day is Saturday, January 27 th and you can receive your flu shot from 9 AM – 12 PM (while supplies last) at our Public Health Nursing Office located at 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield (in the white portable behind the Senior Center). The flu vaccine will be available in injection form for people 6 months and older. High dose injectable vaccine will also be available for those ages 65 and over.

Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is NO COPAY. If you do not have health insurance or your health insurance is not accepted, you will not be turned away and there will be NO COST.

For a quicker visit, patients can print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm. If you cannot make it to the Fairfield Health Department, many other local health departments will be hosting a flu clinic on this day. Please check their websites for their clinic information.

For questions about the flu vaccine, call your primary care physician. If you have questions about the flu clinic, please contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256- 3150.