Westport News: Traffic Stop Nets Gun And Drugs

#Westport, CT– At approximately 2:45PM on January 11, 2018, Officer Smith observed a vehicle traveling with an improperly displayed registration plate. The license plate was checked and was found to be registered to a different motor vehicle. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Saugatuck Avenue in the area of Duck Pond Road. Upon approach, Officer Smith detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A K-9 unit was requested to the scene. The operator was identified as Abdullah Seifullah, 37, of Stamford, CT. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jerrod Smalls, 36, of Norwalk, CT.

A Norwalk Police K9 unit arrived on scene and searched the suspect vehicle. K-9 Kai indicated on the center console of the car. A loaded handgun was found in the center console of the vehicle. 46 Methylone pills, plastic bags containing approximately 12 grams of marijuana and money believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales were located inside a coffee mug contained in the center console. Additionally, a soda can with a hidden compartment containing five small glassine baggies of crack cocaine and a scale were found inside the vehicle. Officers also learned Seifullah was the subject of a protective order. Per the conditions of the protective order, he was not to possess firearms. Both Seifullah and Smalls were taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Abdullah Seifullah was charged with 21a-277(a) Sale of Hallucinogen/Narcotic [2 counts], 21a- 277(b) Sale of Controlled Substance, 29-35 Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit, 29- 38 Weapons in a Vehicle, 53a-217c Criminal Possession of Pistol or Revolver and 53a-223 Criminal Violation of a Protective Order. Seifullah was also issued a misdemeanor summons for 14-147(c) Misuse of plates/License/Registration, 14-12(a)* Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and 14-213b Insurance Coverage Fails Minimum Requirements.

Jerrod Smalls was charged with 21a-277(a) Sale of Hallucinogen/Narcotic [2 counts], 21a-277(b) Sale of Controlled Substance, 29-35 Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit, 29-38 Weapons in a Vehicle, and 53a-217c Criminal Possession of Pistol or Revolver. Both men are being held on $100,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on January 25, 2018. They will be transported to Norwalk Court for arraignment on January 12 th if they are unable to post bond. The Westport Police Department would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Norwalk Police

Department K-9 unit for their quick response and assistance.

(Westport Police Press Release)