Bogus Fundraiser In Fairfield Police K-9 Name

#Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Police Department has received information that a number of residents have received phone calls from a group claiming to be collecting funds to purchase ballistic vests for the Fairfield Police Department's K9 Unit. It is not known what group or individual is soliciting these donations; however, they are in no way affiliated with the Fairfield Police Department. Residents have reported that the caller ID from these calls have read “US K9 NY”

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank all of those who have contributed to the K9 Unit and would like to encourage all future contributions go directly through our website at www.fpdct.com/k9.

