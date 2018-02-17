Boys & Girls Village Awarded Grants to Expand Specialized Treatment Services

#Milford, Conn. – February 13, 2018 – Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a statewide leader in providing behavioral health treatment, permanency planning, and educational services to Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, has been awarded two program grants totaling more than $1.5 Million. The funding will support BGV’s development of two crucial youth treatment programs operated in partnership with the state’s Court Support Services Division (CSSD).

One grant will fund the Adolescent Sexual Behavior Treatment and Education Program (ASBTEP) for CSSD Region 2, which covers some of Connecticut’s largest cities, including Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Torrington, and Waterbury. ASBTEP is a specialized, in-home treatment program designed to address youths’ problem sexual behavior at the early stages and assist the youth and their families in defining alternative healthy sexual development for both girls and boys. The program is individualized to suit the needs of the adolescent, aiming to educate and empower a juvenile who has committed a sexual offense to gain control of his or her sexual health.

The other grant will support BGV’s development of the HAMILTON program. HAMILTON, an acronym for “Helping Adolescent Males In Learning Their Options Now,” is an alternative to detention program which places court-involved youth who aren’t considered public safety risks in a community setting. BGV will operate the program out of house near the agency’s primary Bridgeport office allowing youth to access services at their 170 Bennett St. location as well as in the new group home. The young men in the HAMILTON program will attend BGV’s Hayden School in Milford.

“The addition of ASBTEP and the HAMILTON program underscores BGV’s extensive experience, knowledge, and expertise in providing services designed to improve the lives of at-risk youth in Connecticut,” said Dr. Steven Kant, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “These the first grants we’ve received from CSSD and we are proud of this opportunity to expand our offerings to include the Juvenile Justice field.”

About Boys & Girls Village :

For 75 years, Boys & Girls Village, Inc. has been one of Connecticut’s leading providers of behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families. Since its founding, Boys & Girls Village has touched the lives of thousands of children and families from 50 different Connecticut communities, providing a wide range of family-centered services and evidenced-based treatment approaches that helped children heal, learn and grow. Learn more at www.bgvillage.org

This press release is made possible by: