Norwalk News: Overdose Arrest

On October 8, 2017, at 11:12pm Norwalk Police responded to a drug overdose in an Uber at the intersection of Grist Mill and Route 7. Norwalk Hospital EMS revived the victim and transported the victim to the Norwalk Hospital. The victim was in possession of heroin, which later tested positive for Fentanyl. Norwalk Detectives initiated an investigation into the incident. The investigation, led by Detective Taranto, revealed that the victim had purchased the drugs from Kyle Lors. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Lors. Detectives arrested Lors without incident at his residence on February 8, 2018. Arrested: Kyle Lors, 23 of 17 Avenue C Norwalk Charges: Assault 2, Sale of Narcotics Bond: $125,000 Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)