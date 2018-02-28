Bridgeport News: 5 Shot On Stratford Avenue

9:50pm–#Bridgeport CT–Around 10pm Tuesday night police received a call of shots fired at Stratford and Central Avenue. When they arrived they found two people shot at the Sunshine Deli, both with non-life threatening injuries. A short time later police received a call for a person who arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital shot in the stomach. He arrived in a private vehicle. Police located high caliber shell casings from 3 different weapons in the street. About a half hour later police received word from Bridgeport Hospital that two more gunshot victims arrived, their condition is unknown. Stratford Avenue between Bunnel and Central Avenue will be closed for the police investigation.