Bridgeport News: Homicide At Sunnyside Inn

Police Update: Last night, at 2330 hours, officers responded to a call of shots fired in room #12 of the Sunny Side Inn, at 145 Lake St. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged black male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are working to confirm his identity. Anyone with information should contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call 203-576-TIPS.

11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just before 11:30pm police received a call of shots fired at the Sunnyside Inn at 174 Lake Street. Radio reports said a white short female entered a room and then about 5 shots were fired. Police on the radio pleaded for the medics to “step it up”. Paramedics were in the room for over fifteen minutes but left without a patient. Police and detectives would not comment and police spokesperson Av Harris would only confirm by text of shots being fired. Local and state police radios confirmed a shooting at the Inn and the descriptions of the vehicles that fled the scene. I went back to the scene at 2:30am and two police cars remained at the entrance with the crime scene tape still securing the scene on the second floor. A short time later EMS was called back to the Inn for a woman in room 15 suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and was having difficulty breathing.