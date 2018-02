10:39pm–#Bridgeport CT–It was bumper cars in Black Rock on Fairfield Avenue. The action started when a car hit the infamous Smitty (Smitty’s Bar) had parked at the corner of Brewster Avenue. The car snapped the axel on the car Smitty had parked, the blow snapped his back axle. The car continued crashing into 4 additional parked cars. There were no reported injuries. Fairfield Avenue southbound is closed while they sort this out and tow the cars.