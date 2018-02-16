Stratford News: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing

2:49pm–#Stratford CT– Just before 3pm, police say Mark Febres age 22 of Bridgeport was arrested following a domestic incident at 1417 West Broad Street. He went into the home of his ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman stabbing her several times. He fled on foot down Knowlton Street and was captured by police a short time later on Vernon Street. He was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Home Invasion and Violation of a Protective Order. Febres was held on a $1,500,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on February 16th.