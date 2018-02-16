Westport News: House Fire

Westport Fire Department UPDATE: On February 16 th 2018 the Westport Fire Department was alerted to a building fire on Remlin Ct. The Westport Fire Department responded with four engines, one truck, and the shift commander. Mutual aid was also dispatched on receipt of the call. The first fire department unit arrived and reported a fully involved structure. The main fire building was a large garage with a single apartment located above it. Incident command was established and the fire department began extinguishment. The building was verified to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and the surrounding structures were evacuated. Due to the level of fire involvement, the neighboring buildings were of concern. Fire began to extend to the main house on the property and there was a risk of extension to the neighboring house. Protective hose lines were deployed to protect the uninvolved structure. The fire was contained to the main building of origin, with minor extension to the main house on the property. The fire was extinguished with no civilian injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Westport Fire Department would like to thank the following departments for their assistance, Norwalk, Wilton, Weston, Fairfield Fire Departments, Westport Police and EMS.

3:38pm–#Westport CT– Firefighters on scene at Remlin Court (off Imperial Avenue) for a fully envolved structure fire.

This news release is made possible by:

