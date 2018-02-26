Fairfield Animal Control to Conduct Strict Enforcement

#Fairfield CT–The mission of the Animal Control Office is to enforce all state and local laws concerning roaming dogs, barking dogs, animal bites, nuisance complaints, and rabies related wildlife complaints. Due to an increase in calls for service, observed violations, and dog attacks on both people and other dogs, the Fairfield Police Department Animal Control Office will be conducting random enforcement at ALL of the Town Parks where animals are permitted with a “zero tolerance” approach. Citizens using the Town parks will see an increase in enforcement of violations which tend to attribute to the recent increase in calls: – Off – leash violations – Licensing violations – Rabies vaccination requirements – Town defecation ordinance – Any other State or Town violations observed by ACO’s Anyone who would like more specific information can contact the Fairfield Animal Shelter at (203)254-4857, 211 Richard White Way, Fairfield, CT 06824 during regular business hours; Monday – Thursday: 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, Friday: 8:00 am to 8:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

