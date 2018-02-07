Fairfield News: Bank Robbery

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Key Bank, 1731 Post Rd. at 11:30 am on 02/07/2018. The suspect pictured below entered the store and passed the clerk a note that

indicated that he was committing a robbery. The suspect left out the back door of the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and the clerk called police immediately after the incident occurred. Nobody at the scene was injured. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras within the store. The suspect is described as an African American male, wearing dark sunglasses, blue gloves, a dark colored hoodie, dark pants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, or the suspect pictured below, is asked to please call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637)