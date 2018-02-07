Norwalk News: Firearm/Burglary Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On January 22, 2018, at 4:53pm, officers from the Patrol Division responded to a burglary at a residence on Hadik Parkway. Arriving officers ascertained that the suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival. However, officers obtained a vehicle description and suspect information from the complainant, who was home during the incident. The complainant stated the suspects attempted to force open two exterior doors however, they were unable to gain entry into the residence. A short time later officers located the suspect vehicle stopped in front of 7 Midwood Road. Officers contacted the five occupants of the vehicle and initially arrested two of the five for the burglary attempt. During a search of the car, officers located a loaded .45 caliber pistol. All five occupants were arrested and charged. Two of the occupants were juvenile males, age 16 and 17. The juveniles were charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles were transported to Mead Hall in Bridgeport. The Norwalk Detective Bureau assisted with the investigation and learned that this incident likely stemmed from a drug debt owed by the complainant to Ryan Ventrella. Arrested: Ryan Vetrella, 18 of 7 Midwood Road Norwalk Donald Allen, 18 of 17 Holly Street Norwalk Joshua Meckley, 18 of 70 East Rocks Road Norwalk Charges: Criminal Attempt at Burglary 2, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Criminal Mischief 3 and Conspiracy.

