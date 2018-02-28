Fairfield News: College Student Threatens Ludlowe Students

On 02/27/2018 at 9:17 the Fairfield Police Department received a report of harassing phone messages through social media among several individuals who attend Fairfield Ludlowe High School, and the suspect who attends Southern Connecticut State University. The report was that of an argumentative conversation over the social media application “Snapchat” where Nicholas Graham (DOB: 10/16/1994) of Southport, made threats that he would find them and kill them, and all of their friends. This social media post led to several reports through 911 from parents who observed the posted comments. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Nicholas Graham was residing at school attending SCSU in New Haven. He was taken into custody without incident by SCSU Public Safety and turned over to Fairfield officers before being transported back to Fairfield for processing. During processing, Graham indicated that he had no intention of harming anyone, and that his posts were motivated by emotion and anger. Graham was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, evaluated, and remained in police custody. Nicholas P. Graham was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Threatening 2nd Degree, and Harassment 2nd Degree. Graham is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 3/7/2018 at 9:30am at 172 Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport. He is currently being held on $20,000 bond. While the sensitivity of these matters are serious, we are glad that the public is coming forward and reporting what they see as potential risks to our schools and our students. At this time there is no indication that Nicholas Graham has the capacity to carry out these threats. He is currently in our custody and being transported to court this morning. This incident is in no way connected to, or a result of the Westport incident that occurred yesterday.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)