Westport News: Library Employee Charged With Child Porn

#Westport CT–On August 28, 2017, the Westport Police Department received information from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crime Unit of suspected child pornography being shared online. The

complaint involved an unidentified person in Westport sharing a picture of child pornography over Facebook with another unidentified person who does not reside in Connecticut. Sergeant Sereniti Dobson of the Westport Police Youth Division initiated an investigation and was able to identify the suspect who shared the image as Robert Kelly, age 43, of Westport, CT.

On January 16, 2018, members of the Westport Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the regional Technical Investigation Unit, executed a search warrant at Kelly’s residence. During the course of the search, various electronic devices were seized and later examined. Kelly’s devices were found to contain at least 45 images of child pornography with the devices still being forensically examined at the time of this release.

On January 26 th 2018, an arrest warrant was signed and on January 29, 2018, Kelly turned himself in at police headquarters on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-196d Possession of Child Pornography 2 nd , 53a-196b Promoting Obscene Performance, and 53a-194 Obscenity.

Kelly was released after posting $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on February 7, 2018.