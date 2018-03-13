Bridgeport Flips Switch On Micrgrid

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and City officials last week flipped the switch on a first-of-its-kind ‘microgrid’ generator that will supply cleaner energy to power City Hall, Police Headquarters, and the Eisenhower Senior Center. The microgrid project is a standalone power generation system providing uninterrupted, environmentally friendly and reliable power to all three facilities.

This project combines a new traditional natural gas reciprocating generator that can run around the clock with a microgrid distribution system. While the generator will use less fuel to make a comparable amount of energy and emit fewer emissions through higher conversion efficiencies, the microgrid will provide foolproof power in the case of a blackout or inclement weather.

“This project has been in the works for a long time and we are excited to be able to see it come to fruition,” said Mayor Ganim “It is an important step towards making Bridgeport a resilient city with the benefit of being more sustainable and environmentally conscious. The microgrid propels us forward in our progress in more resourceful and effective ways to be energy efficient. As an added benefit, the microgrid will provide security in knowing that the City will be able to operate at full capacity in the event of a power outage.”

Not only will the microgrid generator provide power, the excess heat will be used to provide a significant amount of heating and cooling to these government buildings. In addition, the system gives the city the option to expand in the future to other vital city buildings like the Margaret E. Morton building, Fire Headquarters, and even non-city buildings in the event future regulation or market factors make this viable.

The Bridgeport Microgrid is a partnership between Controlled Air, Inc., OR&L Construction, and Power Island Energy with a design assist and professional services from BL Companies. The project is a part of a municipal pilot program launched through the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in 2013. Key Bank was the principal financier with secondary financing from CT Green Bank and grants through DEEP.