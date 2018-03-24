Bridgeport News: Narcotics Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team conducted a narcotics investigation in the area Sheridan St. The arrest team was instructed to converge on a silver Jeep Cherokee where a narcotics transaction was taking place. The dealer, later identified as Sony Thelusca, born 3/26/1994 fled from the vehicle engaging Officers in a foot pursuit. Thelusca was apprehended on Seaview Ave. The buyer was apprehended without incident. Officers recovered packaged and unpackaged heroin, “crack” cocaine, Xanax pills, suboxone and THC vapes. Cash proceeds related to the sale of narcotics was also seized. The vehicle Thelusca arrived in had a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floor. The investigation was furthered to include the execution of a search warrant at Thelusca’s residence at 21 Pond St. Officers seized heroin, cocaine, a scale, packaging and narcotics related evidence. Officers seized a second handgun, a high capacity drum magazine, several magazines, and ammunition. Sony Thelusca was charged with Possession of Narcotics WITS, Possession of Narcotics WITS within 1500ft of A School, Sale of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics in a factory Situation, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Sony Thelusca bond was set at $300,000.