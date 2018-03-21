Bridgeport News: UI Scammer Or Electric Solicitor

#Bridgeport CT– A viewer just message me that there is someone in the upper Main Street area asking to see copies of her UI bill. She is afraid it is a scam. UI and police say if a person says they are from UI they will have identification on them. You still do not have to let them in your home. You can call UI offices to verify there are workers in the area. More than likely it was a person trying to get her to switch to the electric supplier they represent, which is the reason they want to see the bill. They want to show you how they can save you money. Either way sadly you just never know.

This news report is made possible by our new sponsor Vazzy’s! This is no scam — two lobster dinner for $24.95!!