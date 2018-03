#cttraffic–UPDATE: The suspect in a blue Audi continued into Bridgeport as I predicted, hit a van near exit 29 and was boxed in at 27A. Viewer Oscar captured the suspect being taken into custody. Thanks, Oscar!

#cttraffic–A state police pursuit on I-95 southbound in excess of 100 mph starting in New Haven. The hit stop sticks in Milford but going 80mph with one tire down riding on the rims. My money is it will come to an end in Bridgeport, they always do!