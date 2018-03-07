HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that as winter weather conditions continue to deteriorate this evening, he has signed an order banning travel of all tractor trailers and tandem trailers on limited access highways until further notice to assist neighboring state New York manage traffic on its worsening highway conditions.

New York instituted a similar tractor trailer ban on highways earlier today. Drivers are advised to stay tuned for further updates as the storm is anticipated to wind down late tonight and into the morning.

“As roads continue to deteriorate and out of an abundance of caution, we are putting a tractor trailer ban in effect until further notice,” Governor Malloy said. “There are substantial concerns about driver safety and we need to keep the roads as clear as possible. Again, we are advising that folks stay home unless absolutely critical tonight.”

This press release is made possible by: