Bridgeport News: Police Seize Legal Guns In Domestic Assault

#Bridgeport CT– 4/11/2018– Sixteen legally purchased guns were confiscated after a domestic incident. Edwin Heredia, 31 of Smith Street was arrested on domestic assault on his sixteen-year-old daughter. Police noticed a number of firearms “lying around” the apartment including an AK-47 and an AR-15 rifle. Police confiscated 16 guns as required by law. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said they guns did not appear to be secured, but was concerned that “If somebody would have broken into that home, they would have had immediate access to weapons, and that’s the scary part” said Perez. A judge set Edwin Heredia’s bond at $5,000.