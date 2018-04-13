Bridgeport News: Sidewalk Repair

Bridgeport, CT – In fulfillment of a campaign promise, Mayor Ganim today presented one of the success stories for the Sidewalk Repair Pilot Program at the home of Bridgeport resident Cynthia Dawkins and her family.

“During my campaign for Mayor, I met Ms. Dawkins and her family. She expressed her frustration over the poor sidewalk conditions and how her son was having a tough time getting around in his wheelchair. She, like many residents I spoke with, had been voicing her concerns for several years with no resolve. I gave her my word that I would see this problem through. Today, I am proud to say Ms. Dawkins’ sidewalk has been restored through the Sidewalk Repair Pilot Program. This program is addressing these concerns throughout the city and we have already seen tremendous improvement. There is still more work to be done and we encourage homeowners to continue to reach out and take advantage of the program,” said Mayor Ganim.

The Mayor’s Sidewalk Repair Pilot Program was created to ensure clean and safe conditions for its citizens and visitors to live and work, while significantly reducing the financial burden on home-owners. By relieving some of the upfront costs, the program has been able to repair over thirty sidewalks across the City and is still looking to repair more.

How it Works:

The program invites and encourages homeowners to identify their sidewalks in need of repair and to apply. Once accepted, the city contributes 50% of the cost (more in certain instances where residents receive Tax Relief credits). The pilot program will expire upon the expenditure of $3 million City dollars in sidewalk repairs.

Criteria for Program Participation:

Residential homeowners must occupy the property as their primary residence.

Taxes (real, personal & WPCA charges) must be current.

Priority will be afforded for conditions already reported by the start of the program, high traveled locations, and those directly affecting the elderly and disabled.

How to Take Part in the Program: