Task Force Makes Arrest & Seizes Multiple Firearms

#Bridgeport CT– On April 3, 2018 at approximately 2:40 p.m., Detectives from the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force (SUVCCCTF) and the Statewide Narcotic Task Force SW Office executed a search warrant at 769 Beechwood Ave 1st Floor Bridgeport.

During the search, Detectives located (3) 9mm handguns, a Tri-Star, Glock 17 and an FNP. Both the Tri Star and Glock 17 were determined to be stolen out of Georgia. Detectives also located 11.1 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of crack, 11.2 grams of heroin, 76 ecstasy pills (27.7 grams), a 50 round drum, a high capacity magazine and 44 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The accused, Kareem Porter an 18 y/o male resident of that address, was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, stealing a firearm, illegal transfer of a stolen pistol, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, failure to properly store a loaded firearm and failure to appear. The accused was held on a $400,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport court on April 4, 2018.