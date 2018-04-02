Fairfield News: Cops Need Your Help

The Fairfield Police Department is seeking the vehicle pictured below, possibly a 2000-2004 Nissan Maxima, in connection with a strong arm robbery/purse snatching that took place in the parking lot of Stop and Shop, 760 Villa Ave on 04/01/18 at approximately 3:15pm. The suspect, a white male, mid 20’s, beard, reddish brown hair, approached 2 women in the lot and yanked the purse off one of them after a brief struggle. If the vehicle is located or you have additional information please contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254- 4840 or Text ‘FPD’ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).