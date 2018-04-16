Fairfield News: Gas Station Robber Nabbed

#Fairfield CT–On 04/16/2018 Conlin William Mellen (DOB: 04/25/1993) of Easton, CT was arrested on

a warrant at Fairfield Police Headquarters for 4 counts of Robbery 1 st , and 4 counts of Larceny

6 th in connection with four robberies. Two of which occurred at Stratfield Mobil Station, 1271

Stratfield Road on 03/26/18 and 04/01/2018 and two that occurred at Star Fuels, 350 Jennings

Road on 2/11/2018 and 03/25/2018. Conlin Mellen was held on a court set $250,000.00 bond

and transported to court for arraignment. (Fairfield Police Press Release)

I have been told the case was cracked by a rookie police officer. I’m working on getting that end of the story!