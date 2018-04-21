Fairfield News: Sharp-Eyed Rookie Cop Leads To Gas Station Robber

Last week, Fairfield Police arrested William Mellen, 24, of Easton and charged him with four counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of sixth-degree larceny in connection to the robberies of Stratfield Mobil on Stratfield Road and at Star Fuels on Jennings Road.

In the last robbery of the Stratfield Mobil on April 1st a description of a vehicle and a sharp-eyed rookie police officer led to the arrest. The next day Officer Samantha Salato spotted a vehicle matching the description and followed it. After a while, the driver of the car committed a traffic violation which Officer Salato was able to pull the car over. After talking to the driver and asking questions she put “two and two together” thought this might be the driver police were looking for. She passed the information on to her sergeant who then passed it on to the detectives. After detectives investigated they were able to make the arrest.

Mellen was held on a court-set $250,000 bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court for arraignment.