Fallen Officer Scam

Connecticut State Troopers warn of “fallen officer’s fund” scam. Often times scams come disguised as charities, and scammers use recent tragedies or incidents to steal money from people. Today the Connecticut State Police was made aware of a telephone scam where the scammer called seeking donations for a “fallen officer’s fund.” We’ve heard of similar scams in the past, but not recently, and as you may know we have a fallen officer, TFC Kevin Miller. So what better time than now for scammers to bring this scam back to Connecticut. Unfortunately for the scammer, but fortunately for the rest of us, he called a Connecticut State Trooper. After listening to the scammer, the trooper started asking questions. The scammer provided two different names while stating the “company” he worked for was out of Wyoming. After identifying himself as a trooper and asking where the money would go, the scammer hung up. The trooper called the number back but the line didn’t even ring. Troopers remind you to never give credit card, debit card or bank account information to anyone requesting donations, especially over the phone. Don’t be pressured or guilted into “donating.” Simply hang up. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of TFC Kevin Miller can send a check payable to “The Connecticut State Police Union, Inc.” and please include “Kevin Miller Memorial Fund” in the check memo. Checks can be mailed to: Kevin Miller Memorial Fund Connecticut State Police Union 500 Main Street East Hartford, CT 06118 You can also make a donation through the Connecticut State Police Union gofundme website. https://www.gofundme.com/tfc-kevin- miller-1015?ssid=1231341934&pos=1 All donations will go toward the funeral arrangements, and distributed to Kevin’s children in the coming years.

