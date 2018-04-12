Statewide Firefighter Test Announced

Ten Connecticut communities have joined together to offer an Entry Level Testing program for men and
women interested in a Fire Service career. The consortium of Fire Departments is currently accepting
applications through a testing company IO Solutions. Applications must be submitted directly thought IO
Solutions at iosolutions.com. The application period closes May 4, 2018.
The goals of this program are threefold.
1) Reduce the testing cost for applicants. Typically applicants must participate in independent
testing processes each requiring an application fee and a written and oral examination. This
is costly and time consuming for applicants. The consortium will charge a single fee and
applicants take one written and oral examination to qualify for up to 10 departments.
2) Reduce the testing cost for municipalities. Historically, municipalities conduct independent
tests for Firefighter applicants. This process is time-consuming and expensive for
the department and human resource staffs. The applicant pool is essentially the same and
communities test and retest the same individuals. The Consortium has shifted the
management of the test process to a private vendor and the cost to applicants in the form
of an Application Fee.
Note: The individual department and communities make the final selection per local hiring rules
and this may include a separate interview by the Department, Fire Commission or Human Resources
Department.
3) Improve Diversity. The Consortium is working to increase the diversity of women and minorities
in the applicant pool. Recruitment from the urban communities will help us meet this
challenge. A diverse fire service statewide is best suited to meet the needs of the
communities we serve.
For local information please contact the following participating Fire Departments directly
Branford Fire Department
East Hartford Fire Department
Fairfield Fire Department
Mansfield Fire and Emergency Services
Naugatuck Fire Department
New Canaan Fire Department
North Haven Fire Department
South Fire District Middletown
Westport Fire Department
Wilton Fire Department
Fire Service careers are tremendously rewarding and a great opportunity for those who have a desire to
provide emergency services to the public. Firefighters work in a team oriented environment to make a
difference in the lives of those who call for help.
