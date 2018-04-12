Statewide Firefighter Test Announced

Ten Connecticut communities have joined together to offer an Entry Level Testing program for men and

women interested in a Fire Service career. The consortium of Fire Departments is currently accepting

applications through a testing company IO Solutions. Applications must be submitted directly thought IO

Solutions at iosolutions.com. The application period closes May 4, 2018.

The goals of this program are threefold.

1) Reduce the testing cost for applicants. Typically applicants must participate in independent

testing processes each requiring an application fee and a written and oral examination. This

is costly and time consuming for applicants. The consortium will charge a single fee and

applicants take one written and oral examination to qualify for up to 10 departments.

2) Reduce the testing cost for municipalities. Historically, municipalities conduct independent

tests for Firefighter applicants. This process is time-consuming and expensive for

the department and human resource staffs. The applicant pool is essentially the same and

communities test and retest the same individuals. The Consortium has shifted the

management of the test process to a private vendor and the cost to applicants in the form

of an Application Fee.

Note: The individual department and communities make the final selection per local hiring rules

and this may include a separate interview by the Department, Fire Commission or Human Resources

Department.

3) Improve Diversity. The Consortium is working to increase the diversity of women and minorities

in the applicant pool. Recruitment from the urban communities will help us meet this

challenge. A diverse fire service statewide is best suited to meet the needs of the

communities we serve.

For local information please contact the following participating Fire Departments directly

Branford Fire Department

East Hartford Fire Department

Fairfield Fire Department

Mansfield Fire and Emergency Services

Naugatuck Fire Department

New Canaan Fire Department

North Haven Fire Department

South Fire District Middletown

Westport Fire Department

Wilton Fire Department

Fire Service careers are tremendously rewarding and a great opportunity for those who have a desire to

provide emergency services to the public. Firefighters work in a team oriented environment to make a

difference in the lives of those who call for help.

