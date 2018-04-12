Group Names Ganim Candidate Of Distinction On Gun Safety

BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Ganim has been named a candidate of distinction on gun safety by Moms Demand Action, one of the nation’s leading grassroots organizations fighting for new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws and loopholes.

Since its inception after the tragedy at Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Moms Demand Action has established a chapter in every state. Moms Demand Action acknowledges candidates who stand up for gun violence prevention and recognize the need for improved gun safety. It is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention group in the country with more than four million members.

In its letter recognizing Ganim, Moms Demand Action said, “Thank you for standing up for gun violence prevention and recognizing gun safety. Together, we look forward to showing that Gun Sense is a winning issue and gun safety is non-negotiable.”

In accepting the group’s Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction, Ganim said, “It’s long overdue that we adopted common-sense gun safety measures to prevent gun violence. I have long supported universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. While Connecticut has been a leader in gun safety laws, I have called on the Legislature to ban bump stock devices and to increase the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21. As governor, reducing gun violence will be a top priority of mine. We can and must do more.”

