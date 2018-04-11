Stratford CT– Home Health Aid Charged

#Stratford CT–On 04-06- 2018 Nicole Passander age 32 of Ansonia was arrested for larceny 1 st . Passander who was a home health aid allegedly stole several rings from a woman in her care. The rings are valued at over $100,000 dollars. The investigation was initiated on 03-18- 2018 when the complainant reported the suspected theft. Ultimately a warrant was issued for Passander and she was taken into custody on 04-06- 2018. Passander posted a $30,000 dollar bond and she is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 04-13- 2018. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Therina at 203-385- 4128.