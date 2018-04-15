Trumbull News: School Emergency Response

#Trumbull CT–While the Trumbull Public Schools were closed for the spring vacation this week, police used the empty buildings to conduct emergency response training, with staged scenarios, live actors, and props all to depict real life situations that the officers may encounter at any time. All Trumbull Patrol officers participated in the training, which included the use of the police cadets and other student volunteers as the actors. Various weapons and blank ammunition also created the deafening sounds inside a building as the officers responded quickly to locate the source and intervene. Each day, Trumbull officers were sent into the staged situations, some with the confusing and chaotic noise of screams and sounding alarms, and were then expected to deal with any “threat” by using simulation weapons and paint marker ammunition. Officers encountered fleeing students or injured victims (all of whom were participants in the role-play) as well. Some scenarios contained individuals who merely presented an emotional episode with a simulated crisis, and needed to be talked out of a volatile position. Trumbull Police provide their own personnel as trainers in various special categories, including firearms certifications, emergency medical treatment, and active shooter response. All the training was conducted with the approval of the Trumbull School Administration and coordinated with School Security personnel. This training program is one of several conducted annually by Trumbull Police, in addition to the various mandatory certification courses for all police officers in the State.

